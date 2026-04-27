Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reveals new voting map to help nab more Republican seats in midterm elections

Tallahassee, Florida - Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday unveiled plans to redraw Florida's congressional map to help President Donald Trump 's Republican Party secure up to four extra seats in Congress during November's closely watched midterm elections.

Governor Ron DeSantis (l) on Monday unveiled plans to redraw Florida's congressional map to help President Donald Trump's (r) Republican Party secure up to four extra seats in Congress. © Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Out of Florida's 28 seats in the US House of Representatives, 20 are currently held by Republicans. Under DeSantis' new map, that number could rise to 24.

The governor said the redistricting – which has yet to be approved by the Republican-controlled state legislature – was intended to rebalance representation in light of demographic changes in the state in recent years.

"Florida got shortchanged in the 2020 census, and we've been fighting for fair representation ever since," DeSantis told Fox News Digital.

Traditionally, electoral districts are redrawn once per decade, following the national census, the most recent of which took place in 2020.

But US politicians have been embroiled in a redistricting battle since Trump urged Republicans in 2025 to redraw their maps along partisan lines, an old and politically manipulative practice known as gerrymandering.

Democrats have responded in multiple states with new maps to either neutralize Republican gains or give them an advantage.

With Trump's approval rating falling in recent months, polls show a majority of Americans favor Democrats to control Congress after the midterm election.