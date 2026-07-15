House Republicans pass bill to ditch daylight saving time at Trump's behest

Washington DC - House Republicans recently moved forward a bill enthusiastically backed by President Donald Trump that seeks to get rid of daylight saving time.

On Tuesday, House Republicans voted en masse for a bill backed by President Donald Trump that seeks to make daylight saving time permanent. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Fox News, lawmakers on Tuesday voted 308-117 to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, which seeks to make daylight saving time permanent and do away with the changing of clocks twice a year.

The measure left the House divided on the issue, with representatives from coastal cities and states welcoming it while those from midwestern locations tended to oppose it.

Of the 218 Republicans in Congress, only 22 voted against it.

The White House reportedly sent out a memo to lawmakers ahead of the vote on Tuesday urging them to pass what they described as "popular, common-sense reform."

The bill will now head to the Senate, and if approved, it will then head to the president's desk, which is expected to be signed, as Trump has pushed for the change for years.

Back in December 2024, Trump vowed in an X post that Republicans would "eliminate Daylight Saving Time," describing it as "inconvenient and very costly."

Republicans have recently been parroting Trump's argument, claiming the current system is disruptive, particularly for children, and the bill would boost tourism and outdoor recreation.