ICC judges sue Trump over "draconian" sanctions

New York, New York - Three International Criminal Court judges sanctioned by the US filed a lawsuit Wednesday against President Donald Trump and other senior US officials, arguing the measures against them are unlawful.

Several International Criminal Court judges are suing the Trump administration over sanctions imposed on them by the US in defense of Israel. © REUTERS

In a New York court filing, judges Kimberly Prost of Canada, Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, and Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini-Gansou of Benin alleged the sanctions aimed to "exert extra-judicial pressure."

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on at least 11 ICC officials, including the chief prosecutor, which consist of travel bans and asset freezes.

Many of the measures have been direct reprisals for investigations into Israel by the ICC, which in 2024 issued an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Wednesday's lawsuit said the sanctions imposed on Prost, Bossa, and Alapini-Gansou were aimed at "punishing them for prior judicial decisions and coercing them into prioritizing their private interests over deciding cases on the basis of the law and facts."

It added that the measures were "tantamount to the financial death penalty," as the judges are unable to use credit cards, access banking services, and use online platforms like Amazon and Google.

"The imposition of such draconian sanctions on international judges is unprecedented," said the 66-page filing, which demands the sanctions be lifted.