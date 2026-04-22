Is Ron DeSantis "begging" Trump for a job in his administration?

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has reportedly been telling people close to him that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been desperately trying to join his administration.

A recent report claims that President Donald Trump (r.) told a confidant that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been "begging" him for a job. © ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

According to Axios, the president recently told a confidant that DeSantis has been "begging" to be appointed attorney general, replacing Pam Bondi, who was fired earlier this month.

Several sources claimed that DeSantis has also expressed interest in being appointed as Secretary of Defense or even to the Supreme Court.

The report comes as DeSantis nears the end of his second term, leaving him out of a job in January. One source claimed he is currently "looking for what to do next."

A spokesperson for DeSantis said the governor "enjoys a great relationship" with Trump and slammed the media for preferring to "focus on fake rumors rather than the many accomplishments of Florida's partnership with the Trump administration."



DeSantis memorably ran against Trump in the 2024 Republican primaries, during which Trump coined several nicknames for the governor (most notably "Meatball Ron"), accused him of being a pedophile, and helped spread a rumor that he uses lifts in his shoes to appear taller.

After Trump won, DeSantis quickly endorsed him and appeared to eyeing a spot in the administration.