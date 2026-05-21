Jeff Bezos defends Melania documentary and dubs Trump's second term "more mature"

Merritt Island, Florida - Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently praised President Donald Trump and defended his company's decision to invest millions into a documentary film about First Lady Melania Trump .

In a recent interview, Jeff Bezos (r.) praised President Donald Trump's (l.) second term and defended his company's investment into the Melania Trump documentary. © Collage: Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

During an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Bezos praised the president's second term in office as much more effective than his first.

"I think he is a more mature, more disciplined version of himself than he was in his first term," the billionaire said.

"Trump has lots of good ideas," he added. "He's been right about a lot of things. You have to give him credit where credit is due."

At another point in the interview, Bezos dismissed accusations that his company spent $75 million to produce the failed Melania documentary – which only grossed $16 million at the worldwide box office – in an effort to curry the president's favor.

The CEO insisted he had "nothing to do" with the project and described the rumor as "a falsehood that will not die."

He did, however, claim the film has been very successful and praised the Amazon team for making "a very wise business decision."

While Bezos has attempted to color himself politically neutral, he has faced heavy criticism for buddying up with Trump in recent years.

During the 2024 presidential race, The Washington Post – which Bezos owns – lost 250,000 subscribers after he killed the paper's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris over Trump right before it was set to be printed.

