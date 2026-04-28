Jimmy Kimmel hits back at Donald and Melania Trump: "Have a conversation with your husband"

Los Angeles, California - Jimmy Kimmel hit back on Monday at Donald Trump 's call for him to lose his job over a joke about first lady Melania made days before an alleged attempt to assassinate the president.

Jimmy Kimmel (r.) used his monologue on Monday to hit back at President Donald Trump and fist lady Melania Trump. © Collage: KENT NISHIMURA & PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

Trump said Kimmel should be fired for likening the first lady to an "expectant widow" on Thursday, two days before a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington that the couple attended.

The comedian hat put on a mock-Correspondents' Dinner, featuring himself as the MC. It included a segment in which he addressed the first lady in the audience and said: "Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow."

Trump turns 80 in June and is the oldest president to take office in the US.

The first lady also lashed out at Kimmel in a rare statement, calling on US broadcaster ABC to "take a stand" against the late-night host over his comments.

However, Kimmel brushed off the criticism in a monologue on his talk show late on Monday, saying that the gag was "obviously... a joke about their age difference."

"It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am," he said. "It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination, and they know that."

Kimmel also appeared to invite Trump onto his show to discuss "hateful" rhetoric – a reference to the president's racist and violent language about groups including migrants, political opponents, and the media.

"I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject," Kimmel said.

"I think a great place to start to dial that back would be to have a conversation with your husband about it," he added, addressing Melania.

Kimmel has been at the heart of the debate over constitutionally protected speech.