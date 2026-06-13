Judge gives Trump 21 days to reinstall "woke" content he stripped from National Parks

Boston, Massachusetts - A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump 's order to strip national parks of anything he and his administration deem "partisan ideology."

In a ruling issued on Friday, a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump's order to remove "woke" content from national parks. © Jim WATSON / AFP

On Friday, District Judge Angel Kelley issued a preliminary injunction giving the National Park Service 21 days to restore and reinstall all materials that had been removed from the parks.



Trump's order, titled "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History," has sought to "eliminate information that reflects a 'corrosive ideology' that disparages historic Americans."

Parks staff were ordered to remove content on slavery, civil rights, climate change, and other topics the president believes are "woke" or show "hostility of white people."

But in February, a coalition of national park and history advocates filed a lawsuit arguing the efforts are illegal.

Judge Kelley further argued the move "sets a dangerous precedent of censorship and sanitization."

"History cannot be faithfully told while excluding the experiences of communities whose contributions, struggles, and achievements form an important part of our Nation's story," Kelley wrote.

"Indeed, at a time of facts and alternative facts, the only thing we must be able to rely on as undeniable truth is history. And telling the full truths of our shared story helps our Nation heal from past wrongs, rather than prolonging us."