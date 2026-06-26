Judge orders release of unredacted files accusing Trump of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

Washington DC - A federal judge ordered the Department of Justice to release unredacted versions of documents contained within the Epstein files that accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

A federal judge has ordered the Department of Justice to release unredacted files which accuse President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. © AFP/Jemal Countess

District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to either release the full, unredacted files, or explain why the DOJ should keep them secret.

"The Epstein Act required extremely timely compliance," Sullivan pointed out in a legal order, specifying that the Epstein Files Transparency Act required compliance by December 19, 2025.

Under this basis, Sullivan said that Blanche has "improperly withheld information and failed to comply with other requirements in violation of the Epstein Act."

In addition to ordering Blanche to released the unredacted documents or "show cause" as to why he can't, Sullivan requested the DOJ release a log list of every redaction in the Epstein Files.

Among the documents requested by Sullivan are FBI notes from interviews with a woman who said Epstein had introduced her to Trump in 1984.

Only 13 or 14-years-old at the time, copies of the documents leaked and shared widely in January claim the girl was forced to conduct oral sex on Trump.

"The friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex," the document claims. "The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein."

Alongside the January file dump, the DOJ released a statement denying all claims made about Trump across numerous documents.

"Some of the documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election," the DOJ statement read.