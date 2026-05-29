Judge deals blow to Trump's Kennedy Center takeover with order on renaming

Washington DC - A judge on Friday ruled that the famed Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has been illegally renamed after President Donald Trump and that his name must be taken down.

A judge has ruled President Donald Trump's renaming of the famed Kennedy Center after himself was done illegally and must be removed. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"The Court has concluded that the Board overstepped its statutory bounds by unilaterally renaming the Kennedy Center after President Trump," Judge Christopher Cooper ruled.

The arts venue in the heart of Washington, DC, was named in honor of slain President John F. Kennedy. Last December, the center's governing board, which is stacked with Trump allies, voted to rename itself the "Trump Kennedy Center."

The Republican president's name was soon added to the facade in large golden letters above that of Kennedy.

Cooper's ruling stated that only Congress has the right to change the center's name and gave the administration 14 days to remove Trump's name from the facade and any materials linked to the venue.

"Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it."

Cooper also issued a temporary block on Trump's demand to close the Kennedy Center for two years of renovations.

Since returning for a second term in January 2025, Trump has taken repeated measures to put his name and image in official spaces – an abrupt break with US political tradition.