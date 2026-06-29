Washington DC - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised President Donald Trump and said he was "sent by heaven" after securing a mining deal which will be lucrative for Eric and Don Jr.

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised President Donald Trump amid a $1.6 billion mining deal. © AFP/Saul Loeb

A new investigation by the New York Times sheds light on the deal Trump struck with Tokayev last year, which saw him approve $1.6 billion in federal funding for an American company to tap into the country's tungsten reserves.

Amid the deal, cemented alongside Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during a call last September, Trump's sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. reportedly began striking business deals with Kazakh partners.

Dominari Securities, a firm housed in Trump Tower and owned in part by Trump's eldest sons, took a 20% stake in an entity involved in the tungsten deal. They secured the undisclosed investment only six days before the Kazakh deal was officially signed.

Overall, the Trump and Lutnick families are invested in a minimum of 14 companies that hold critical mining deals with the US government. This has triggered widespread accusations of corruption.

"Congress needs to make sure that taxpayer dollars are being used in the public's interest and not to benefit family members or those closely tied with the Trump administration," said Maxine Dexter, a House Democrat from Oregon.

Both the White House and Lutnick's Department of Commerce have denied any suggestion that the administration was engaged in corrupt practices.

Kush Desai, a White House spokesperson, told the NYT: "The only special interest guiding the Trump administration’s decision-making is the best interest of the American people."