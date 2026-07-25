LeBron James labeled a "racist" by President Trump in jarring comparison

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently weighed in on who his favorite NBA player of all time is, and it surely isn't LeBron James .

President Donald Trump (r.) recently told reporters that he prefers Michael Jordan over LeBron James because James has criticized him in the past. © Collage: Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP & Handout/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

While taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, the president was asked if he believed James or Michael Jordan were "the best ever."

Trump declared there was only one true star, not because of their athletic ability, but their willingness to stand by him.

"Well, Michael Jordan's a guy that's a friend of mine. I golf with him. He's a really good guy," Trump said.

"I think LeBron is, maybe he's a racist, but maybe he doesn't like Trump. I don't know," he added. "But I only like people that like me, so I would say Michael Jordan all the way."

The president's remarks come after news broke about James signing a two-year, $8 million deal, leaving the Los Angeles Lakers for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Both James and Jordan are widely considered to be the greatest to ever play in the NBA, though the athletes have shared opposite views on Trump.

James has publicly criticized Trump on several occasions. According to The Hill, James in 2018 argued Trump doesn't "give a f**k" about the American people, and during the president's first term, the athlete said Trump was popularizing racism.