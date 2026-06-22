MAGA loyalist confirms identity of Trump's "daughter" from bizarre Father's Day post
New York, New York - A MAGA loyalist recently came forward to confirm the identity of a woman featured in a bizarre social media post shared by President Donald Trump.
On Saturday, the president sent the internet into a frenzy when he shared what appeared to be a Father's Day post on Truth Social featuring a woman sitting on a couch, talking on the phone.
While Trump wrote, "Great daughter. My honor!!!" countless users were left confused as no one immediately knew who she was, or understood the context of the post as she clearly wasn't either of his two daughters, Ivanka or Tiffany.
Internet sleuths later figured out that she is Margo Catsimatidis (74), the wife of MAGA billionaire John Catsimatidis.
Andrea Catsimatidis, the woman's daughter, confirmed her mother's identity in an X post on Sunday, thanking the president for the shoutout.
"Thank you for inviting me to your birthday party, it was an amazing tribute filled with so much American pride. And thank you for everything you are doing for America!" she wrote.
Why did Donald Trump share the photo!?
Andrea is a longtime staunch defender of the president and chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party. She recently attended the UFC fight on the White House lawn in celebration of Trump's 80th birthday.
There is still heavy confusion around why Trump shared the photo and appeared to refer to Margo as his daughter. Many have noted rising concerns about the state of his mental health, and suggested he honestly mistook the woman for one of his own.
According to The Daily Beast, the photo was likely taken at Camp David during former President Bill Clinton's administration, as the seal of Clinton's home state of Arkansas is visible in the image.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / X / @AJ_Cats_ & CLIVE MASON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP