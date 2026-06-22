MAGA loyalist confirms identity of Trump's "daughter" from bizarre Father's Day post

New York, New York - A MAGA loyalist recently came forward to confirm the identity of a woman featured in a bizarre social media post shared by President Donald Trump .

After President Donald Trump shared a photo on social media featuring a mystery woman, her daughter and loyal MAGA ally came out to confirm her identiy. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @AJ_Cats_ & CLIVE MASON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, the president sent the internet into a frenzy when he shared what appeared to be a Father's Day post on Truth Social featuring a woman sitting on a couch, talking on the phone.

While Trump wrote, "Great daughter. My honor!!!" countless users were left confused as no one immediately knew who she was, or understood the context of the post as she clearly wasn't either of his two daughters, Ivanka or Tiffany.

Internet sleuths later figured out that she is Margo Catsimatidis (74), the wife of MAGA billionaire John Catsimatidis.

Andrea Catsimatidis, the woman's daughter, confirmed her mother's identity in an X post on Sunday, thanking the president for the shoutout.

"Thank you for inviting me to your birthday party, it was an amazing tribute filled with so much American pride. And thank you for everything you are doing for America!" she wrote.