MAGA Republicans escalate legal fight against Jack Smith over Trump cases

Washington DC - MAGA Republicans have referred special counsel Jack Smith to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution over his failed legal cases against Donald Trump .

On Wednesday, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan sent a letter urging the Justice Department to prosecute Jack Smith (pictured) over his cases against Donald Trump. © Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan – a staunch ally of President Trump – sent a letter to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche accusing Smith of having "made willfully and intentionally false statements of material fact that contradict new documents" when he testified before Congress in January.

"Mr. Smith gave the impression that neither Mr. Smith nor his team had access to the content of [congressional] members' privileged text messages," Jordan wrote.

"We now know this to be false," he added.

In response, attorneys for Smith also sent a letter to Blanche, arguing their client "provided truthful, responsive answers" and that the referral was made because "he did not proactively disclose information that was not responsive to a question asked."

The move marks an escalation by MAGA loyalists to seek vengeance against Trump's political adversaries – though it's worth noting the DOJ is not required to act on the referral.

In 2023, Smith was appointed special counsel to oversee cases involving Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the mishandling of classified documents the president took from the White House after his first term.

After the documents case was dismissed by a judge and the election case was dropped after Trump's re-election, Smith ultimately resigned from his role.