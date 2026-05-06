Newsom brutally trolls Eric Trump over his dad's new airport: "Huge accomplishment!"

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom brutally trolled Eric Trump over his touting of a brand new logo for President Donald Trump 's newly-dedicated international airport in Palm Beach.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) slammed Eric Trump (l.) for touting his father's new airport. © Collage: IMAGO/MediaPunch & IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

"Gas prices are up over 50% since your dad started a reckless war in Iran," Newsom's Press Office wrote on X in response to a post by Eric Trump. "But congrats on the airport logo. Huge accomplishment!"

Newsom's attack on Eric came after Trump's son touted a brand new logo for Palm Beach International Airport, which will soon be renamed the "President Donald J. Trump International Airport."

"For the first time, I am extremely proud to share the OFFICIAL logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida," Eric wrote.

"There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor than [President Trump]! Congratulations Dad!" he continued. "Looking forward to seeing flights landing at 'DJT' very, very soon!"

The logo shows the airport's new name written in capital letters atop a row of golden stars. The presidential seal sits above the writing, also in gold.

In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law renaming the Palm Beach International Airport. Its title and airport code, "DJT," had been trademarked the month before by the Trump organization.

Eric's announcement comes a little over a month after he unveiled an AI-generated video showing off plans for a giant presidential library dedicated to his father.

The video was inconsistent, showing a massive Boeing 747 in the lobby, well out of proportion with the rest of the building.