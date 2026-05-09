Parent company of Trump's Truth Social reports massive loss

Sarasota, Florida - The parent company of Truth Social, President Donald Trump 's social media platform, reported a net loss on Friday of more than $400 million in the first quarter – mostly from tumbling cryptocurrency valuations.

The Trump Media & Technology Group reported a net loss of more than $400 million in the first quarter. © REUTERS

Trump Media & Technology Group reported revenue of less than $1 million for the three months ending March 31, according to a company filing.

The president, who routinely uses Truth Social to make official announcements, controls about 41% of TMTG's shares, which are held in the trust established to manage his financial interests during his presidency.

TMTG is also active in financial services, and the company announced $2.5 billion in funding a year ago to invest in cryptocurrencies, one of Trump's recent passions.

But the plunge in digital currencies hit this part of the business hard as the price of Bitcoin tumbled from over $126,000 in early October to below $70,000 in March. It has since rebounded somewhat to over $80,000.

Because the company is required to reveal the value of its investments, even if it hasn't sold them, it recorded a loss of $406 million for the first quarter.

"The vast bulk" of the loss was due to digital assets, the company stated.