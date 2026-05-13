Plan for huge Trump hotel and apartment tower in Australia abandoned due to his "toxic" brand

Surfers Paradise, Australia - The Trump Organization has abandoned plans for a massive hotel and apartment tower on Australia 's Gold Coast because his brand has become too "toxic" down under.

The Trump Organization has been forced to cancel its plans for a new Trump Tower on Australia's Gold Coast due to his "toxic" brand. © Collage: AFP/Timothy A. Clary & IMAGO/Addictive Shock

The Trump Organization scrapped plans for a $1.1 billion, 91-story Trump hotel and apartment tower in Surfers Paradise only a few months after Eric Trump announced the project on X in February.

"I am so proud to announce what will soon be the tallest building in Australia – Trump International Hotel & Tower Gold Coast," Eric wrote of the project.

"This marks our first venture into Australia – an extraordinary country in every respect – and I couldn't be more excited to help shape its iconic skyline forever. More to come…"

More was not to come, however, as David Young, the chief executive of Australian property developer Altus Property Group, said the project had to be scrapped because the Trump brand had become "toxic to Australians."

Young said he still aimed to complete the development with another brand, explaining in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday that "the writing was on the wall when the war started and I have been in discussions with many high-end luxury brands."

The Trump Organization is run by President Donald Trump's adult sons, not by the American leader himself, Young explained, describing the brand's deteriorated reputation as "grossly unfair."

The Australian developer's statement followed a report in the Australian Financial Review that the Trump Organization had pulled out of the deal.