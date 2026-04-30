Press freedom sinks to lowest level in 25 years, per new index – with Trump administration in the spotlight

Paris, France - Press freedom has fallen to its lowest level in a quarter of a century, Reporters Without Borders warned on Thursday.

President Donald Trump speaks to the traveling press before boarding Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport on April 25, 2026. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The media rights watchdog cited as examples President Donald Trump's "systematic" attacks on journalists and Saudi Arabia, which executed a journalist in 2025.

"For the first time in the (RSF) Index’s 25-year history, more than half the world’s countries now fall into the 'difficult' or 'very serious' categories for press freedom," a statement said.

"The average score for all countries and territories worldwide has never been so low," it said.

At the same time, the share of the world's population living in a country where the press freedom situation is considered "good" has plunged from 20% to less than 1%.

Only seven countries in Northern Europe, led by Norway, fall into this category.

The US, which had already fallen from a "fairly good" to a "problematic" situation in 2024, the year of Donald Trump’s re-election, has dropped a further seven places to 64, it said.