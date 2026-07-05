Rain, lightning, and chaos define Trump's speech as July 4 event evacuated over severe thunderstorm

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's speech followed an afternoon of chaos on Saturday, after his July 4 event was evacuated over the threat of a severe thunderstorm.

President Donald Trump's speech was up in the air for several hours on Saturday after a thunderstorm forced the evacuation of his July 4 event. © AFP/Kent Nishimura

A massive July 4 celebration on Washington's National Mall was forced to be evacuated on Saturday due to a severe thunderstorm that rolled in only hours before Trump was due to deliver an address.

Tens of thousands of people were ushered away from the venue as fierce wind gusts buffeted the sprawling grounds and lightning flashed nearby, prompting officials to order people to immediately seek shelter.

"For your safety directing all guests to immediately evacuate," officials announced, as most of the crowd started streaming toward exits to seek shelter in nearby museums and government buildings.

Chaos broke out, however, as part of the crowd thought the site had reopened. Some surged toward security checkpoints, shouting "charge!" and "Trump!" Elsewhere, authorities were still trying to convince people to leave.

"When you have lightning less than three miles, away that's a mandatory evacuation," a Secret Service officer told one hesitant family. "Let's go! We are evacuating! Start moving!" another officer shouted.

A group of more than 100 people near the stage refused to leave, chanting "USA! USA! USA!" while a pair of B2 bombers, part of a military flyover show, streaked overhead.

"A severe thunderstorm is occurring near the National Mall. Seek shelter immediately. Do not wait," Washington DC's Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency said in a statement on X.

As attendees in Washington fought sharp winds, thunder, and lightning, revelers elsewhere fought blistering, record heat to participate in July 4 celebrations across the country.