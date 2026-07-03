Report on Trump assassination attempt in Butler reveals shocking Secret Service failures

Butler, Pennsylvania - A newly released report exposes the many flaws with President Donald Trump 's Secret Service the day he was nearly assassinated at a Pennsylvania rally.

A DHS report has shed new light on the many Secret Service errors that led to Donald Trump (c.) nearly being assassinated at a Pennsylvania rally. © REBECCA DROKE / AFP

Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General released a report that detailed how the Secret Service "missed multiple opportunities to detect, prevent, and disrupt" alleged gunman Thomas Crooks' attempt on July 13, 2024, to kill the then-presidential candidate.

The report revealed that Crooks ​flew a drone over ​the area hours before the shooting, which went undetected because the Secret Service counter-drone system was inoperable at the time. It was being manned by a single "under-trained" operator who did not test ​it beforehand.

When the rally began, Crooks posted himself on a rooftop with a direct line of sight to Trump. Per the report, the Secret Service missed 102 local radio transmissions about the gunman because they had failed to establish a joint communications room with local law enforcement.

"Instead, ⁠we found that the Secret Service received only five phone calls and three text messages ​about Crooks," the report states. "As a result, Secret Service members did not alert President Trump's ​protective detail about concerns of a suspicious person."

The DHS also found that Trump's campaign staff stopped Secret Service from positioning trucks between the building and the stage ahead of the event "because the trucks would be 'too close to [Trump's] press shot."

The Butler shooting has remained shrouded in mystery, as Crooks was fatally shot by officers after firing eight rounds at Trump, wounding the politician's right ear and killing one attendee.

Details about Crooks' motives and background have also been sparse.