Report on Trump assassination attempt in Butler reveals shocking Secret Service failures
Butler, Pennsylvania - A newly released report exposes the many flaws with President Donald Trump's Secret Service the day he was nearly assassinated at a Pennsylvania rally.
Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General released a report that detailed how the Secret Service "missed multiple opportunities to detect, prevent, and disrupt" alleged gunman Thomas Crooks' attempt on July 13, 2024, to kill the then-presidential candidate.
The report revealed that Crooks flew a drone over the area hours before the shooting, which went undetected because the Secret Service counter-drone system was inoperable at the time. It was being manned by a single "under-trained" operator who did not test it beforehand.
When the rally began, Crooks posted himself on a rooftop with a direct line of sight to Trump. Per the report, the Secret Service missed 102 local radio transmissions about the gunman because they had failed to establish a joint communications room with local law enforcement.
"Instead, we found that the Secret Service received only five phone calls and three text messages about Crooks," the report states. "As a result, Secret Service members did not alert President Trump's protective detail about concerns of a suspicious person."
The DHS also found that Trump's campaign staff stopped Secret Service from positioning trucks between the building and the stage ahead of the event "because the trucks would be 'too close to [Trump's] press shot."
The Butler shooting has remained shrouded in mystery, as Crooks was fatally shot by officers after firing eight rounds at Trump, wounding the politician's right ear and killing one attendee.
Details about Crooks' motives and background have also been sparse.
Secret Service slammed for "inexcusable" errors before Trump assassination attempt
There has also been heavy scrutiny around the glaring security failures and how the Secret Service has been handled in the wake of the incident.
While Trump has publicly admitted there were "mistakes made" the day of the shooting, he quickly nominated Sean Curran, the head of his personal security detail and one of the agents that rushed the stage to help him, to be the new Secret Service Director.
In July 2025, the Senate released a report describing those failures as "inexcusable," and argued, "The consequences imposed for the failures so far do not reflect the severity of the situation."
Cover photo: REBECCA DROKE / AFP