Rhode Island judge blocks Trump admin's "unsettling" request for trans kids' hospital records

Providence, Rhode Island - A federal judge recently rejected a request from President Donald Trump 's administration for the records of transgender children from a Rhode Island hospital.

On Wednesday, a judge rejected a request from Donald Trump's administration for the records of trans children at a Rhode Island hospital. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a scathing ruling filed on Wednesday, District Judge Mary McElroy – who was appointed by Trump – said that while the Department of Justice (DOJ) has "immense prosecutorial authority and discretion," they have "proven unworthy of this trust at every point in this case."

Judge McElroy wrote that "the discrepancy between the honorable conduct expected of federal prosecutors and DOJ's tactics in this case is unsettling."

The ruling came in response to a subpoena filed by the department demanding that the Rhode Island Hospital hand over confidential information, including Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and medical records for all patients who have received gender-affirming care within the last five years.

They also requested documents regarding patients who have had adverse side effects to treatment.

The DOJ argued the request is part of its investigation into healthcare fraud and unlawful off-label promotion of certain drugs, but the judge called out the administration for its aggressive anti-trans messaging.

"The administration has publicly characterized gender-affirming care for minors as abuse, directed the DOJ to bring its practice to an end, and celebrated when hospitals curtailed such programs as a result of this subpoena campaign," she wrote.