Rosie O'Donnell predicts Trump "won't survive that long" in latest escalation of long-running feud

Dublin, Ireland - Comedian and talk show host Rosie O'Donnell predicted President Donald Trump "won't survive that long" when asked about her vow to stay out of the US while he's in power.

Rosie O'Donnell (l.) predicted President Donald Trump "won't survive that long" in an appearance on CNN. © Collage: AFP/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images & AFP/Mandel Ngan

"I'm standing up for the country I love so much, and I'm calling him out at every turn where his blatant criminal behavior in the White House needs to be addressed," O'Donnell told CNN's Jake Tapper on Friday.

"His people don't care about anything he does, apparently even the sexual abuse of children," O'Donnell continued. "That's a line that I never thought we would get to in this country."

"I think it's the worst thing that ever happened to the United States, and if we don't wake up soon, it's going to be too late."

O'Donnell has been in a decades-long feud with Trump that has only worsened since his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024. She chose to leave the US and move to Ireland until his term is over.

In the year since, things have only continued to sour between Trump and O'Donnell, the former suggesting he'll revoke her citizenship, and the latter fearing the president will use the Supreme Court against her.

Tapper asked O'Donnell about her choice to leave and her claim that she won't return until "it's safe for all citizens to have equal rights," asking whether she'll return in 2029.

"Well, I don't think, Jake, that he is going to survive that long," O'Donnell responded. "All the medical doctors that you can get accurate opinions of what's happening to him because his demise is visible and apparent to everyone who is not willfully blind."