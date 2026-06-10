Rubio set to represent Trump administration at US World Cup opening match

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Trump administration delegation to the US World Cup team's opening match against Paraguay on Friday, the State Department said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Trump administration delegation to the US World Cup team's opening match against Paraguay on Friday, the State Department said. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

Joining the top US diplomat at the match in Los Angeles will be Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin.

The World Cup is "a landmark moment for the Trump Administration, showcasing American leadership and hospitality to a global audience as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary," State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said in a statement.

On the sidelines of the match, Rubio will meet with Paraguayan President Santiago Pena "to advance the US-Paraguay strategic partnership spanning regional security, trade and investment, and emerging technology," Piggott added.

The US is co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico, with the first match kicking off Thursday in Mexico City.