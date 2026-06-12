Senate committee votes to approve Trump's "Department of War" rebranding: "Maximum lethality!"

Washington DC - A Senate committee recently voted to move forward with President Donald Trump 's push to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

This week, the Senate Armed Services Committee voted to approve President Donald Trump's (l) rebranding of the Pentagon into the Department of War.

According to Politico, the Senate Armed Services Committee cast its votes this week during closed-door deliberations over its defense policy bill.

In an X post shared on Thursday, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville – the diehard MAGA Republican who introduced the amendment to the bill – celebrated the news, praising the Trump administration for making the US military "focused on being a lethal killing machine."

The news comes after Trump signed an executive order last September for the rebrand, arguing the former title was too "wokey," while the new name sends a "message of victory" to the rest of the world.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the change represents "maximum lethality, not tepid legality. Violent effect, not politically correct."

While it's unclear exactly how the Armed Services Committee vote played out, the rebranding has received heavy criticism, particularly from Democrats.

In a statement, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine described it as "a juvenile move that sadly describes the reality of a president who has abandoned meaningful diplomacy in favor of starting doubtful wars in multiple locations and threatening even more."