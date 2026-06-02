Senate Majority Leader John Thune confirms Trump's "slush fund" is off the table

Washington DC - The top Republican in the Senate said Tuesday he understood that President Donald Trump 's contentious "anti-weaponization fund" to compensate allies who say they were treated unfairly by the government is no longer going ahead.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on Tuesday that Trump's controversial "slush fund" for political allies is now off the table. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Senator John Thune told reporters he had discussed the fund with acting attorney general Todd Blanche and confirmed that it was "correct" that, in his understanding, the initiative was now off the table.

A federal judge had already temporarily blocked the White House from moving ahead with a $1.8 billion package that critics denounced as a "slush fund" for Trump's political allies.

US District Judge Leonie Brinkema barred the administration from taking any further action to create or operate the fund while she considers whether to impose a longer-lasting pause.

The about-face is another setback for one of Trump's most divisive second-term initiatives, which has already alarmed Democrats, legal experts, and numerous Republicans in Congress.

The fund was created by the Justice Department as part of an extraordinary settlement of Trump's civil lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns by a former government contractor.

The administration said the program was intended to compensate people who suffered from government "weaponization" and "lawfare" – Trump's terms for what he says was the politically motivated targeting of conservatives and his supporters.

Opponents said the fund had no clear legal basis, little public oversight, and could be used to reward loyalists, including defendants convicted of crimes related to the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

But the fund has become politically toxic even among some Republicans.