Smithsonian leader slams Trump admin.'s scathing review: "Not a fair characterization"

Washington DC - Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III recently sent out a memo in response to a review of the institution by President Donald Trump 's White House.

After President Donald Trump's (l) White House published a harsh review of the institution, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III (r) responded in an email to staff. © Collage: ALEX WONG & TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Washington Post, Bunch sent out an email to staff arguing the report published by the Domestic Policy Council on July 4 is "not a fair characterization of the work and totality of the National Museum of American History."

"At the Smithsonian, our work is driven by scholarship, accuracy, and an uncompromising commitment to tell the fullness of America's story," Bunch wrote.

"For nearly 180 years, the Smithsonian has worked alongside partners across government... guided by our enduring mission to increase and diffuse knowledge," he continued.

"That purpose remains: to pursue knowledge with rigor and to serve the American public with clarity and care."

The White House report accuses museum leadership of having "adopted an ideological framework that no longer treats the American story as a shared national inheritance to be taught or celebrated, but as a political instrument to divide, dispirit, and discourage our citizens."

Though the Smithsonian operates independently of the executive branch, the report insisted "the president has a duty and obligation to seek reforms."