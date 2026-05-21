Spencer Pratt endorsed by Trump in potential blow to LA mayor campaign
Los Angeles, California - Reality star-turned-politician Spencer Pratt has earned the endorsement of President Donald Trump in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, despite previously pushing back against the "MAGA" label.
The Republican president told reporters on Wednesday that he was supporting Pratt's campaign, saying, "I'd like to see him do well. He's a character."
"I heard he's a big MAGA person. He's doing well," he added, per ABC7.
The praise comes after the former star of The Hills pushed back at the notion that he was a MAGA candidate in the race, where he is running as an independent.
"I do not represent a party. I don't have a campaign manager, I don't have campaign consults. There's no political party backing me," he told NBC Los Angeles.
Pratt, who is a registered Republican, explained that he's surrounded by Democrats and has no issue working closely with them.
Still, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Pratt's campaign has donated tens of thousands of dollars to the executive director of a local MAGA think tank founded by former Trump advisors.
While an endorsement from the president would be a major boost for the typical GOP candidate, Trump's praise – and characterization of Pratt as a "big MAGA person" – could spell trouble in largely liberal California.
Spencer Pratt swaps reality TV for LA politics
Pratt has repeatedly cited the devastating Palisades fires as his motivation for launching a bid for mayor against incumbent Karen Bass.
He declares on his website, "I'm not a politician. I'm a husband and father who watched my home burn because the system failed us."
Along with Bass, Pratt is also running against progressive Nithya Raman, who said Trump's endorsement was "no surprise."
"Trump wants a MAGA foothold in one of the most progressive cities in America," the Los Angeles city councilmember said, per Deadline.
"Our campaign is the only option to stop Spencer Pratt from advancing to the general election and to reject the failed status quo of the current Mayor – so we can build a more affordable city for all."
Angelenos will head to the polls on June 2. If no mayoral candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff will be held in November.
Cover photo: Collage: KENT NISHIMURA / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press