Supreme Court rejects Trump's efforts to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook as legal fight continues

Washington DC - The Supreme Court has allowed Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to remain in her post as President Donald Trump continues his aggressive efforts to fire her.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook (l.) could remain in her job as President Donald Trump attempts to fire her. © Collage: Luke Johnson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The court ruled in a 5-4 decision on Monday to uphold a lower court's decision to allow Cook to continue working as legal proceedings play out.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion for the majority and was joined by Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, and Sonia Sotomayor.

Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas dissented.

Last August, Trump sought to dismiss Cook over allegations that she committed mortgage fraud. She denied the claims and quickly filed a lawsuit in response.

In October, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court issued a similar ruling that barred Trump from immediately removing Cook, allowing her to remain until they could hear the case contesting her dismissal.

Trump's bid to fire Cook – the first Black woman to serve on the central bank's board of governors – is a dramatic escalation of the president's efforts to control the Fed, which he has repeatedly criticized for spurning his demands to slash interest rates more aggressively.