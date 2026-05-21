Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa thanks Trump for "precious" new cologne gift

Washington DC - Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has thanked President Donald Trump for a gift of Trump cologne – a callback to their historic meeting in November when the American leader lavished his fragrance on the Syrian soldier-turned-statesman.

In a recent social media post, President Ahmed al-Sharaa (l) of Syria thanked US President Donald Trump (r) for sending him gift boxes of cologne. © Collage: Jewel SAMAD & Kent NISHIMURA / AFP

"Some meetings leave an impression; ours apparently left a fragrance," Sharaa posted on X on Tuesday, posting an image of two Trump-branded fragrance boxes, one red and the other black.

"Thank you, Mr. President... for your generosity and for topping up this precious gift," the leader wrote. "May the spirit of that meeting continue to shape a stronger relationship between Syria and the United States."

A note to Sharaa from Trump, pictured alongside the new boxes, reads, "They're all talking about the picture we took when I gave you this great cologne – Just in case you ran out!"

After the November meeting, a video emerged showing Trump gifting Sharaa his cologne, spraying some on him and on Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

At the time, Trump also gifted Sharaa a perfume box for his wife, jokingly asking him "how many wives" he had.

The cologne's website says the fragrance, which sells for $249 a bottle, "embodies strength, power, and victory."

Since ousting longtime Syrian ruler and Washington foe Bashar al-Assad in 2024, Sharaa and his new Islamist authorities in Damascus have rebooted ties with the US.