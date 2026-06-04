Trump $250 bill has surprisingly low support among MAGA base, poll finds
Washington DC - A recent poll found that President Donald Trump's MAGA base is not as supportive of his effort to put his face on a $250 dollar bill as one would think.
The Economist/YouGov poll – which surveyed 1,604 US citizens between May 29 and June 1 – found that among voters who identify as MAGA, around 26% are opposed to the idea, while another 26% are unsure.
Only 48% of the president's base – less than half – are on board with the idea.
The Republican Party in general wasn't far off, as 35% opposed it while 40% approved.
The results are pretty stunning, considering that MAGA is typically all-in for anything the president does.
The same poll even found that Trump's hold on the base is stronger than ever, with 91% of MAGA approving of his performance in office.
The survey comes after a report last month that the Treasury Department was preparing to propose the $250 bill with Trump's glaring face on it.The effort would have to override a law passed in 1866 that prohibits the depiction of a living person on currency notes, bonds, or securities, and another law that outlines the amounts that currency is minted, which doesn't include $250.
According to Axios, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assured a congressional committee on Wednesday that his department "will follow the law" and won't proceed without congressional authorization.
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