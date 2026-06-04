Trump $250 bill has surprisingly low support among MAGA base, poll finds

Washington DC - A recent poll found that President Donald Trump 's MAGA base is not as supportive of his effort to put his face on a $250 dollar bill as one would think.

A recent poll found that less than half of Trump's MAGA base supports his efforts to create $250 bills featuring his face. © IMAGO / Newscom World

The Economist/YouGov poll – which surveyed 1,604 US citizens between May 29 and June 1 – found that among voters who identify as MAGA, around 26% are opposed to the idea, while another 26% are unsure.

Only 48% of the president's base – less than half – are on board with the idea.

The Republican Party in general wasn't far off, as 35% opposed it while 40% approved.

The results are pretty stunning, considering that MAGA is typically all-in for anything the president does.

The same poll even found that Trump's hold on the base is stronger than ever, with 91% of MAGA approving of his performance in office.

The survey comes after a report last month that the Treasury Department was preparing to propose the $250 bill with Trump's glaring face on it.