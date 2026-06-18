Trump accused of giving contractor behind January 6 rally "favorable" contracts for America 250 events

Washington DC - Senate Democrats recently accused President Donald Trump of giving "favorable" contracts to the company behind his infamous January 6 rally for his America 250 celebrations.

In a recent letter, Senate Democrats accused Donald Trump of giving "favorable" contracts to the company behind his January 6 rally for his America 250 celebrations. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Wednesday, Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Adam Schiff of California, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Peter Welch of Vermont sent a letter to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles regarding their investigation into contracts recently given to Event Strategies Inc.

According to USA Today, Event Strategies is best known for managing the January 6, 2021, rally on the Ellipse, where Trump gave a speech telling supporters to "fight like hell," after which they stormed the Capitol in violent riots.

Now, lawmakers claim the company recently received more than $7 million in "favorable, low-competition contracts" related to work on events that Trump has been planning in Washington DC to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

In Trump's second term alone, the company has earned a total of $22 million in contracts.

The majority of its contracts have been granted after the company's former CEO, Justin Caporale, was appointed executive producer for major events and public appearances in the Executive Office of the President.

The letter argues the president's connection to the company "raises obvious concerns that conflicts of interest and corruption within the White House are driving federal contract awards towards politically connected firms."