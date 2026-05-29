Trump accuses Jill Biden of being a bad wife as he mocks her debate "stroke" claim

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday mocked Jill Biden for saying she thought her husband Joe was having a stroke during a 2024 election debate, accusing the former first lady of being a bad wife.

President Trump (r.) trolled Jill Biden over the former first lady's recent admissions about the 2024 presidential debate. © Collage: IMAGO / Forum & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a promotional tour for her upcoming book on life in the White House, Jill Biden has been talking about the disastrous debate that forced Democratic incumbent Joe Biden to abandon his re-election bid.

"Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacular, and highly rated, 2024 Presidential Debate," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"She said that she thought he was having a 'stroke,' and various other really bad things, and yet never rushed onto the stage to help her troubled husband, as any good wife would do."

Trump said "the only thing she failed to mention was how well I was doing prior to his near total collapse," insisting his own performance caused Joe Biden to "plain and simple 'choke.'"

Jill Biden's revelations have reignited Democratic infighting about Biden's age just as the battered party was hoping to move on and focus on November's crucial US midterm elections.