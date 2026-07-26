Trump admin. admits to pulling funds from states for one simple reason

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration recently admitted that they have been pulling grants from states across the country for a bizarrely petty reason.

Federal prosecutors recently revealed President Donald Trump's administration canceled energy grants for states that didn't support him in the 2024 election. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In court filings submitted on July 15, federal officials revealed that the Department of Energy (DOE) compiled a list of 624 grants that were designated to be either "termination" or "cancel."

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) later trimmed that list down to 284, ordering them to be canceled.

The DOE acknowledged that, except for one, the states hit all "awarded its electoral votes to Kamala Harris in the 2024 election and has two Democratic-caucusing Senators."

The remaining 340 states are all Republican-led, supported Trump in 2024, and "has at least one Republican-caucusing Senator."

"DOE accepts that the inclusion of grants in the October notice tranche was based solely on the political identity of the grant recipient's state, ie, whether the recipient's location and/or place of performance was in a Blue State or a non-Blue State," the statement said.

The filing came in response to a lawsuit filed by a group of California researchers who challenged funding cuts the administration has made in Trump's second term.

The Trump administration previously claimed the cuts were made to cut wasteful government spending. In an X post shared last October, OMB Director Russell Vought claimed the cuts aimed to stop "Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left's climate agenda."