Trump admin. cancels grants for teen pregnancy prevention across the country

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration in late June canceled a number of grants for Teen Pregnancy Prevention Programs across the country.

In late June, President Donald Trump's administration canceled all but a dozen Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program grants. © Collage: AFP/Sergei Supinsky & AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

According to a report by NPR, only a dozen program teen pregnancy grants remain in place after dramatic cuts by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Many of the five-year grants still had two years left on them.

The cuts applied to a wide range of organizations, including universities, Planned Parenthood, and Bethany Christian Services affiliates.

The move comes after the HHS sent a notice last July to organizations receiving such grants, ordering them to make a number of drastic changes to align with five executive orders.

The notice demanded the programs must "reflect the immutable biological reality of sex," and cannot "promote anti-American ideologies such as discriminatory equity ideology."

"The policy reaffirms the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program's core mission: To reduce teen pregnancy through medically accurate and age-appropriate programming, not to promote harmful ideologies, risky sexual activity for minors, or other content outside the scope of the program," the HHS stated.

The department added the changes "safeguard the rights of parents to protect their children from content that undermines their religious beliefs."

One group, Healthy Futures of Texas, detailed to NPR how they spent months scrambling to adapt to the changes, which were approved by HHS, only to be taken back last month.