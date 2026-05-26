Trump admin orders US researchers to cut ties with the World Health Organization

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration recently directed scientists and researchers to cut ties with the World Health Organization, a move that could have damning effects on how the US reacts to disease threats.

A recent report claims President Donald Trump's administration ordered researchers to cease communication with the World Health Organization. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

According to CNN, the Trump administration recently ordered members of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases to cease communication with the WHO.

A May 18 email from a senior NIAID official to staff revealed that some officials can attend virtual WHO meetings, but only in a small group and in "listening capacity."



"We'll be operating in the same manner for Ebola as we have been doing for Hantavirus, assembling a small groups of experts – no more than three – to participate," the email said.

"Should we have legitimate research questions or countermeasure testing ideas, we can bring those up through the proper chain of command."

The move comes as countries across the world have been coming together to battle recent Ebola and Hantavirus outbreaks, but Trump's new policy could shut out many key researchers from global discussions on virus outbreaks.