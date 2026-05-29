Trump admin responds after Justice Alito's son is caught working "secret" Treasury job
Washington DC - President Donald Trump has come under fire after it was recently discovered that his administration secretly hired Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's son.
According to NOTUS, Philip Alito (39) has been working as an attorney for the Treasury Department since the beginning of the president's second term.
The outlet described his role as "a closely guarded secret," as Philip is not listed on the department's website, and he has no public resume or LinkedIn.
One former official claimed "everybody" at the department knew who he was when he was hired and said Alito notably "kept a pretty low profile."
"I kind of had the impression that he was kind of a little bit sheepish about his celebrity affiliation," the source said.
The story has received heightened interest as Alito's role presents a clear conflict of interest, with his father being one of the majority conservative justices on the highest court in the country.
Another source said there is "no doubt" Alito got the job out of nepotism and alleged that advisors who hired him "knew all the issues."
Trump's Treasury Department plays defense
In a statement, the Treasury Department appeared to confirm Alito's position within the agency, but insisted he "does not counsel on any matters reasonably expected before the Supreme Court."
During a press conference on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was asked about Alito's role and whether his father should recuse himself from cases that involve the Treasury Department due to conflicts of interest.
Bessent completely dismissed the question, instead insisting that both Alito and his department "follow all the legal and ethical guidelines."
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