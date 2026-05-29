Trump admin responds after Justice Alito's son is caught working "secret" Treasury job

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has come under fire after it was recently discovered that his administration secretly hired Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's son.

Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (r.) has responded after a report revealed the son of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was secretly hired by the department. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to NOTUS, Philip Alito (39) has been working as an attorney for the Treasury Department since the beginning of the president's second term.

The outlet described his role as "a closely guarded secret," as Philip is not listed on the department's website, and he has no public resume or LinkedIn.

One former official claimed "everybody" at the department knew who he was when he was hired and said Alito notably "kept a pretty low profile."

"I kind of had the impression that he was kind of a little bit sheepish about his celebrity affiliation," the source said.

The story has received heightened interest as Alito's role presents a clear conflict of interest, with his father being one of the majority conservative justices on the highest court in the country.

Another source said there is "no doubt" Alito got the job out of nepotism and alleged that advisors who hired him "knew all the issues."