Trump admin. to cut research funding from colleges and give the money to AI development

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration recently announced new initiatives designed redirect funds from universities towards scientists using artificial intelligence (AI).

President Donald Trump's administration announced on Tuesday it plans to redirect research funds from universities towards AI development. © AFP/Mandel Ngan

On Tuesday, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (STP) published a report titled "Science: A New Golden Age." Director Michael Kratsios described it as "a blueprint for renewing American scientific leadership for the 21st century."

The report details how the Trump administration plans to revamp how the government funds ​federal research, arguing it "must be politically accountable."

Most notably, the administration will begin redirecting funds from universities to individual scientists using AI, as they argue scientists can help the nation move faster toward using it for scientific research.

The move will give Trump more control over how research money is spent, something he has been pushing for since his first term.

Since the beginning of his second term, President Trump has made major strides to grow AI and remove regulations from the industry as the US strives to compete with China.

On Wednesday, Kratsios also announced the administration's plan to spend $5 billion on health and construction research also powered by AI.