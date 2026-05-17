Trump administration hosts mass prayer event to "rededicate" US to Christianity

Washington DC - Thousands of people gathered Sunday in downtown Washington for a mass prayer festival featuring speeches by top Trump administration officials – an event critics see as an overt display of Christian nationalism undermining the separation of church and state.

Sunday's mass prayer event brought thousands of people to the National Mall. © Graeme Sloan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Attendees sang and swayed to Christian music blared out on the National Mall, along with addresses by Christian pastors.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson are listed as guest speakers. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will address the crowd via video.

The gathering was organized by the White House as part of a program of celebrations for America's 250th anniversary and, in a video message inviting Americans to attend, Hegseth said it was an opportunity to "rededicate this republic to God and country."

Muscular Christian nationalism has enjoyed a prominent platform since Trump's return to power, and evangelicals form a core element of the president's support base.

Hegseth is a member of an ultra-conservative evangelical church, and his briefings on the Iran war have been notable for their use of bellicose, Christian rhetoric.

"Today, friends, we are in a spiritual war. This is a battle in our day between good and evil, between right and wrong, between truth and lies, between light and darkness," Pastor Gary Hamrick of Virginia told the crowd.

"This is a battle for the very soul of America."