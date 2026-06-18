Trump administration moves to significantly ramp up denaturalization cases

Washington DC - A new report has claimed President Donald Trump and his administration are about to begin ramping up their efforts to deport legal immigrants .

President Donald Trump's administration is reportedly preparing to ramp up the number of denaturalization cases filed. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

According to CNN, the Trump administration plans to file at least 250 denaturalization cases by October, a significant spike from the only 29 cases filed in the first two months of 2026.

The outlet also pointed to data that found that between 2008 and June 12, 2026, only 166 denaturalization complaints were filed, with the annual average being less than 10.

The administration has pulled civil litigators from various divisions to now focus on denaturalization cases, and they are currently actively reviewing additional cases to file.

Denaturalization is when the federal government revokes the citizenship of a naturalized immigrant by judicial order, either through civil proceedings or a criminal conviction for naturalization fraud.

The cases filed by the administration so far include individuals who are accused of committing fraud, sexual abuse of a minor, or expressing support for terrorism before or during the naturalization process.

The moves come as part of Trump's aggressive immigration agenda, originally vowing to only go after violent and criminally convicted undocumented individuals. Since re-taking office, though, he has expanded his efforts to those in the country legally.