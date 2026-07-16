Trump administration tightens limits on visas for journalists and students

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration finalized rules Thursday that impose stricter limits on how long foreign students and journalists can stay in the US, the latest bid to tighten legal immigration in the country.

The Trump administration has finalized rules that will impose stricter limits on the duration of visas for foreign students and journalists. © IMAGO / HMB-Media

Under a change that could be implemented as soon as September, foreigners on student visas would be admitted for the length of their academic program up to a maximum of four years.

Foreign journalists would be limited to stays of just 240 days, or around eight months, although they could apply to extend by 240-day periods, except for Chinese journalists who would get just 90 days.

The move forms part of a broader immigration crackdown that Trump has made a centerpiece of his presidency, spanning aggressive enforcement operations in major cities as well as new restrictions on legal pathways to citizenship.

The Department of Homeland Security received close to 22,000 public comments after proposing the student and journalist rules in August 2025, but finalized it largely unchanged.

When it proposed the rule, DHS alleged that foreigners were indefinitely extending their studies so they could remain in the country as "forever students."

The department said the open-ended system, in place for students since the late 1970s, had undermined its ability to monitor visa holders.

The US welcomed more than 1.1 million international students in the 2023-24 academic year, more than any other country, contributing more than $50 billion to the US economy in 2023, according to official data.

Higher education groups had denounced the proposal as a needless bureaucratic hurdle that would deter talented students, with the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration warning it "weakens the ability of US colleges and universities to attract top talent."