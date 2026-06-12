Trump and allies working to "expunge" his impeachments, report reveals

Washington DC – President Donald Trump and his allies are actively working on ways to apply pressure on lawmakers to pass a resolution expunging his two previous impeachments.

President Donald Trump is working on ways to pressure lawmakers into expunging his two previous impeachments. © AFP/Kent Nishimura

People familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the resolution Trump's people are considering would not only void his 2019 and 2021 impeachments, but provide the vindication he desires.

That being said, experts suggested that any congressional resolution would have little-to-no legal significance because the US Constitution provides no way of officially voiding an impeachment.

"It should be done because I did nothing wrong," Trump said when asked about the resolution by the WSJ. "It was a rigged deal – it was a whole rigged situation."

An attempt to void his impeachments would see Trump again embroiled in a public debate about the charges they were based on, including abuses of power and his incitement of the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

This would shift focus away from the failures of the second Trump administration, particularly on the cost of living and his war with Iran.

"I think it makes a lot of sense the more the evidence comes out, the more we know they really were sham impeachments," House Speaker Mike Johnson told the WSJ, confirming that he had been a part of discussions.

"We were saying it at the time, now we know. And they make a very compelling case that it should be expunged from the record because it was a hyper-partisan attack job."