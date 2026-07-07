Trump and Elon Musk's infamous DOGE experiment quietly comes to an end – did it fall short of its grandiose promises?

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) recently came to its inevitable end, but was the temporary agency actually as effective as they claim it was?

Donald Trump (r) and Elon Musk's (l) DOGE commission recently announced its end, as experts continue to question whether it was at all effective. © Allison ROBBERT / AFP

"While the formal mission of DOGE has come to an end, the mission to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse will continue," the official DOGE account wrote in an X post shared on July 4.

"Good stewardship of taxpayer dollars and accountable government are not temporary initiatives. We hope those principles endure long into America’s next 250 years."

As Trump ran for president in 2024, Musk enthusiastically backed the Republican candidate, helping to fund the campaign with his own money.

After winning office, Trump rewarded the tech mogul by signing an executive order to create DOGE and tapping Musk to lead it.

For several months, the agency wreaked havoc on US government infrastructure by firing thousands of federal employees, making massive cuts to social programs and government grants that many saw as essential, and terminating leases for underused office spaces.

To date, the agency's website claims it has saved $215 billion, or $1,335.40 per taxpayer, which is only a bit more than 10% of the $2 trillion Musk had originally promised.

Though the White House praised DOGE for having made the government "more efficient to better serve the American taxpayer," many critics have been questioning the cuts and are voicing concerns about long-lasting damage.