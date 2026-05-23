Trump and Epstein files "reading room" exhibit in NYC hits the road for national tour

New York, New York - The activists behind the recent " Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room" are now taking the popular exhibit on a bookmobile tour across the country.

Activists behind a recent New York City exhibit of Donald Trump's features in the Epstein files will soon take it on a national bookmobile tour. © Edna Leshowitz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Defiance.org recently published a website for the tour, which will feature "curated volumes of the partially redacted files, a timeline of the Trump-Epstein relationship, and a tribute to the more than 1,000 victims and survivors."

The site features photos of a truck that will be used for the tour, which displays the president's name in large letters alongside many redacted words.

The announcement comes after the group premiered the pop-up museum exhibit in Tribeca from May 8 to 20, which bound all the documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act in 3,437 volumes, all numbered and organized on shelves.

The exhibit focuses particularly on Epstein's longtime relationship with Trump and the staggering number of times the president is mentioned in the files.

Miles Taylor, an organizer of the tour and former administration official, told The Daily Beast that the exhibit has left viewers "completely blown away."

Organizers hope the tour will kick off in early July and continue through the midterm elections in November.

They also teased that celebrities may drive the truck at some stops, and politicians have expressed interest in using it for campaign events.