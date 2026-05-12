Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday his Food and Drug Administration chief, Marty Makary, is leaving his post, a departure that follows weeks of political tumult at the powerful agency.

President Donald Trump (r.) has confirmed the exit of his FDA chief, Marty Makary, whose actions faced backlash from both sides of the political. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

During his tenure atop the sprawling body responsible for overseeing vaccines, medicine, and food, Makary managed to upset figures across industry, politics, and public health over a range of issues, and most recently faced pressure from the Republican president to sign off on fruit-flavored vapes.

"Marty is a terrific guy, but he's going to go on, and he's going to lead a good life," Trump said, speaking to journalists who pressed him on the reported resignation that comes after weeks of rumors that the president planned to fire his FDA commissioner.

Makary, a surgeon and former Fox News contributor, made waves during the Covid-19 pandemic as an outspoken critic of the medical establishment and the health measures of the time.

President Donald Trump has confirmed the exit of his FDA chief, Marty Makary, whose actions faced backlash from both sides of the political.He took over the FDA promising reform. He leaves just over a year later, facing criticism from all angles, including from pharmaceutical executives, tobacco lobbyists, and anti-abortion activists.

Conservatives against the abortion pill Mifepristone accuse Makary of taking too long to complete and issue a review of the drug that's been FDA-approved for 25 years, but which they continue to target.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, forged ahead with a policy allowing for the sale of flavored e-cigarettes despite resistance from Makary, who had voiced concern over the appeal of the vapes to youth.