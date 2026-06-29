Trump announces first flight in controversial Qatar-gifted Air Force One plane

Washington DC - President Donald Trump will make his first flight on a new Air Force One plane gifted by Qatar later this week, the White House said Monday.

Trump will debut his controversial Qatar-gifted jet on a flight to North Dakota this week. © BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP

Trump will take the jet on Wednesday to North Dakota for an event marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, a White House official told AFP.

As he unveiled the plane earlier this month, Trump praised the Gulf emirate for being "so nice and providing" the modified Boeing 747, which previously served Qatar's head of state.

Billionaire Trump has been obsessed since his first term with replacing the aging jets that serve as Air Force One, and he hand-picked the new plane's red, white and blue livery.

But critics have raised a host of ethical, constitutional, and security concerns about the gifting of an aircraft worth hundreds of millions of dollars by a foreign power like Qatar.

The Constitution prohibits presidents and other officeholders from receiving "any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State" unless approved by Congress.

Trump's administration has said the plane is a direct gift to the Department of Defense – while stoking further concern by saying the plane would eventually be donated to Trump's presidential library.