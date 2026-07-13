Trump announces primetime "speech to the nation" amid renewed Iran attacks

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said he would make a primetime address to the nation on Thursday, in an announcement that comes amid a major flare-up of hostilities with Iran.

Trump has revealed he will address the nation in a live speech on Thursday. © REUTERS

"President Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said Monday on his Truth Social network.

Trump did not reveal the subject of the speech, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for details.

But the announcement comes hours after he declared that he would reimpose a US naval blockade on Iran, and that Washington will institute a 20% fee on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

He further declared that the US would become the "guardian" of the vital passageway and would be reimbursed by wealthy nations.

Trump's last major televised address to the nation was on April 1, when he gave his first full public justification of the Iran war more than a month after the US-Israeli military campaign began.