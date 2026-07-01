Trump announces rare Republican convention ahead of midterms: "A RALLY like none other!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a rare Republican convention halfway through his second term as he seeks to boost the party ahead of November's midterm elections.

President Donald Trump attends the Faith & Freedom Coalition's 2026 Policy Conference in Washington DC on June 26, 2026. © REUTERS

The Republicans and the Democrats normally only hold conventions ahead of four-yearly presidential elections, which are next due in 2028.

But Trump said Republicans would now also stage a convention in Dallas in September – two months ahead of the vote in which many Republicans fear they could lose control of Congress.

"It will be fantastic! It has never been done before, and will be a truly Historic Event," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "Dallas will take center stage on September 9th and 10th as we celebrate our Nation, our achievements, and our bright future."

"We will also have lots of Great Entertainment – It will be a RALLY like none other!" he added.

Trump appears increasingly focused on the midterms, amid fears that his low approval ratings over the Iran war and the cost of living will dent the Republican Party's showing.

The 80-year-old has warned that Democrats could impeach him for a third time if they seize control of Congress, and has diverted key staff from the White House to manage the Republican operation.