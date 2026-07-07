Trump awkwardly gushes over MAGA-supporting rapper Nicki Minaj in rambling speech: "So respected and so hot"

President Donald Trump (l) fawned over MAGA-aligned rapper Nicki Minaj (r). © Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan

"We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great, and such a great friend of – I don't say conservative, I say of common sense," Trump told the luncheon.

"She's not conservative or liberal or, as they say now, 'progressive.' ... Liberal became so tarnished, but now it's communist – you know, they say 'social democrats.' No, a social democrat is a communist, alright, just so you know," Trump said.

"If you look at the people who are running, it's crazy what they're doing, but we will never let that happen to this country. It can't happen to the country, it can't, there's no appetite for it. Especially since we've – literally, you're going to see numbers come out over the next six months that nobody will have ever seen before."

Despite Trump's long and rambling rant about communists and socialists, he did manage to turn the subject briefly back to the rap superstar.

"She's a fantastic person, and she's a woman that's respected by everybody," Trump said. "She's got real talent, Nicki Minaj. Nicki, stand up, please. Such a great person and respected by everybody."

Nicki Minaj shared a collection of X posts about her latest visit to the White House. In one video, she poses in front of the auto pen portrait Trump put up in place of former President Joe Biden.