Trump backtracks on endorsement of MAGA Oklahoma pastor after texting scandal

President Donald Trump on Wednesday pulled his endorsement for an Oklahoma pastor's congressional bid as he faces a texting scandal. © Mandel NGAN / AFP

In a Truth Social post shared on Wednesday, Trump said that while he appreciates Lahmeyer's steadfast support and "hard work under difficult circumstances," he has pulled his endorsement and given it to "America First Patriot, Mark Tedford," whom the president said is "Pro Trump and MAGA all the way!"

The post came after reporting from the Daily Mail that exposed romantic text messages sent between Lahmeyer – who is married – and Caitlin Simmons Key, a former Miss Oklahoma USA.

In a Facebook post that same day, Lahmeyer argued the matter was "already dealt with privately" between him and his wife, adding, "I own crossing a boundary line."

But shortly after Trump pulled his endorsement on Wednesday, Lahmeyer shared another post announcing he was ending his bid for Congress – just a day after he had been projected to advance to a runoff for the Republican nomination.

Since that announcement, it has appeared Lahmeyer has deleted his social media entirely.

Lahmeyer is the lead pastor at Sheridan Church in Tulsa and founder of the group Pastors for Trump.