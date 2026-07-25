Trump bashes "fake news" and stokes 2028 furor in rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner

Washington DC - President Donald Trump lashed out at "fake news media" and talked about serving a banned third term as he addressed a rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on Friday, three months after the event was disrupted by an assassination attempt.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington DC on July 24, 2026. © REUTERS

"This place is really the largest group of Trump derangement syndrome people ever put together at one time," Trump told the media gala at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington.

The 80-year-old started by reflecting on the attack by a gunman that forced him to be evacuated from the dinner in April.

"The show must go on," Trump said.

But he quickly pivoted to attacking a wide range of perceived enemies in an often rambling speech, starting with journalists before training his fire on Democratic opponents.

Trump had earlier thrown up his hands and laughed as he shook hands with a Wall Street Journal team that broke stories on his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

But he later joked that "this has not been an easy evening, all these awards," Trump said after journalists received prizes for their reporting on the Republican’s second presidency.

Trump also revived talk about serving a third term, which is barred under the US constitution, even as he insisted he was joking.

"Just like my presidency, the second time is always better. And the third time is better yet," Trump said, before adding: "I’m only kidding."

He later doubled down, pulling out a red "Trump 2028" cap and saying he was "pleased to announce my intention to – and this is a somewhat of a scoop – my intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States."

Much of Trump’s speech seemed to recycle his campaign-style rallies, with the president even jokingly lambasting his speech writers when some lines fell flat.

But he ended the hour-long speech by saying he had "tremendous respect" for the journalists in the room – while adding: "When I'm gone, you're all going to be broke."