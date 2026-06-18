Trump bids farewell to Air Force One – will his controversial Qatari jet now take flight?

Washington DC - Is it goodbye Air Force One, hello Qatar Force One?

President Trump bid farewell to Air Force One on Thursday, stirring speculation that he will soon fly in his controversially gifted Qatari jet. © MARTIAL TREZZINI / POOL / AFP

White House officials bade farewell on Thursday to one of the two jets that have been used to transport presidents for more than 30 years.

The goodbye messages fueled speculation that a Boeing 747 controversially gifted to President Donald Trump by the Gulf emirate of Qatar is now due to enter service.

"'Well done, good and faithful servant. 'The Last Ride,'" Trump's communications director Steven Cheung said in a post on X with a picture of the iconic white and blue jet after returning from the G7 summit in France.

Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley also posted a photograph of the same plane on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

"I was honored to be aboard Air Force One last night on its final flight," Crowley said on X.

"For nearly 40 years, it carried every President since George H.W. Bush. It wasn't the most modern plane, but it was cozy. And every flight with President Trump was incredibly special.

"Farewell and thank you."

The aging aircraft is one of two heavily modified 747s that entered service in 1990 and are designated Air Force One when the president is aboard. The fate of the second jet is not yet clear.

The White House did not immediately respond when asked by AFP to comment.

But Trump is considering taking the new Qatari jet on its inaugural flight when he travels to Mount Rushmore next month as part of celebrations for America's 250th anniversary, NBC News reported.